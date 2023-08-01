Much can be said against streaming services, especially when actors and writers are striking while trying to get fair wages and working conditions. However, when it comes to democratizing a vast catalog of movies and TV series for audiences (at least, until they started erasing their own content without warning). It also gave unknown filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their talent.

When it comes to Max (previously HBO Max), there’s a lot of premium content, including some of the greatest series ever (The Sopranos, Succession, The White Lotus and more), and some classic movies (check out this musical that inspired Greta Gerwig’s Barbie). However, it also has some original content that might be worth watching.

Currently, one of the site’s most-streamed movies is asci-fi film. According to Flix Patrol, a website collecting viewership data, it’s the second most-watched film on the platform in the US. So, here, check out more about it.

Gray Matter, the sci-fi thriller to watch on Max

Written by Philip Gelatt, who also wrote the TV show Love, Death & Robots, the movie follows the 16-year-old Aurora (Mia Isaac), who is sheltered from the outside world by her protective mother, Ayla (Jessica Frances Dukes, from “Ozark”). However, both mother and daughter have special abilities such as telekinesis and telepathy.

But, as Alya tries to train Aurora to control her “psionic” powers, “a tragic incident finds Aurora in control of her fate, and forces Ayla to confront the truth of her past.” The movie also stars Garret Dillahunt.