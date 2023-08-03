There’s a new number one movie on Max worldwide. This sci-fi drama has similar vibes to movies such as ‘The Truman Show,’ and it explores gender roles in modern society. And no, it’s not Barbie (which will reportedly come to the streaming platform in the Fall).

One of the movie’s big stars is Chris Pine, who has, of course, starred in several sci-fi movies, and he is well-known for his portrayal of Captain T. Kirk in the ‘Star Trek’ franchise. However, this performance isn’t like anything he has done before.

This sci-fi drama has surpassed movies such as The Meg, Violent Night, Kimi, The Woman God, Shazam! Fury of Gods or The Batman. So, here’s all you need to know including director, cast, story and more.

Don’t Worry Darling is the number 1 movie on Max worldwide

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is the top movie on Max globally. The film was directed by Olivia Wilde, and it also stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. It premiered last year in Venice, and it was surrounded by controversy due to reports of misunderstandings between cast and director.

Wilde, who had already directed the critically acclaimed ‘Booksmart,’ also appears in the film. The movie received mixed reviews, especially around Styles’ performance and criticism of the plot. However, it was also praised by critics for its production values and Pugh’s and Pine’s acting.

The movie follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), who live in an ideal community called Victory. However, the perfect facade slowly starts cracking and Alice starts experiencing unusual and inexplicable situations, she starts questioning what’s really going on.