Max: The sci-fi thriller with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson that is trending

One of the best movie genres to reflect upon human nature and the future of technology is the sci-fi thriller. Combining the best aspects of both worlds, these types of films keep the audience invested thanks to the suspenseful tone.

Some of the best sci-fi thriller movies include classics such as Blade Runner (1982), Aliens (1979), The Terminator (1984), as well as most-recent films such as Arrival (2016), starring Amy Adams, or Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010).

And, according to Reel Good, the sci-fi thriller ‘Moonfall’ is one of the trending movies in the United States this week. It stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland.

Moonfall, one of the trending movies on Max

The film follows two former astronauts alongside a conspiracy theorist who discover the hidden truth about Earth’s moon when it suddenly leaves its orbit. It’s directed and produced by Roland Emmerich.

While it received mixed reviews and it was a box office bomb, only grossing $67 million worldwide against a budget of $138 million, it seems like now is gaining a new audience in streaming. You can watch it on Max.