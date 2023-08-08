Tom Cruise is not only an actor who is passionate about extreme sports and doing his own stunts in movies, but he has also immersed himself in the world of science fiction like no other. It is Max who has one of his most popular titles.

This is a film directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for works like Tron, Top Gun: Maverick, and Only the Brave. Karl Gajdusek and Michael Arndt were responsible for the screenplay, collaborating with the filmmaker.

The HBO platform has once again refreshed its worldwide top 10, and the story that premiered in 2013 has become a trend on the list once more, currently holding the 4th position, competing against The Adjustment Bureau.

Oblivion was released 10 years ago and was one of Tom Cruise’s most popular futuristic science fiction films. Currently, it’s the title occupying the 4th spot on Max‘s worldwide rankings, making it a trending and highly-watched movie once again.

While many users from different countries have chosen it, the same didn’t happen in the United States. This is because the science fiction thriller doesn’t belong to the HBO platform’s catalog; instead, it’s part of Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows a veteran assigned to extract the remaining resources from Earth, who starts to question what he knows about his mission and himself. The film received an award and secured 17 additional nominations during 2014 and 2015.

The cast wasn’t just composed of Cruise, many other big stars joined him, including Morgan Freeman. Apart from the 86-year-old actor, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olga Kurylenko, and Andrea Riseborough were also present.