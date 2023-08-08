Max: The series about the Lakers that ranks in the top 2 worldwide

It is not the first time that this incredible story about the Lakers has become popular among Max users, especially since the series premiered its first season last year, with a total of ten episodes.

The streaming platform, which competes with Netflix and Prime Video, announced a few months ago that the title is back with a second part. The new episodes will arrive on Sunday, August 13, in just a couple of days.

The cast was full of great actors who brought to life the iconic stars of one of the best known and most acclaimed teams in the world of sports and basketball. Here, check out which production ranked #2 in the world’s top 10…

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Max’s 2nd most-watched series

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty does not mark the first production to pay homage to the Lakers or even tell their story, but it is one of the best. The series, which ranks in Max’s top 2 worldwide, managed to take home a Primetime Emmy.

It is a series that chronicles the professional and personal lives of the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, one of the most revered and dominant sports dynasties, a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Hadley Robinson, Sally Field, DeVaughn Nixon, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Tamera Tomakili and Solomon Hughes are some of the many actors that make up the cast.