Max revamped its catalog again recently and this was followed by the top 10. The platform added and removed several popular titles, many of which are some gems that were released a few years ago.

Now it is a supernatural thriller that has become a trend on the service. It has quickly positioned itself as one of the most watched movies worldwide, but especially in the United States.

The title is about a story directed by M. Night Shyamalan in 2021. The director is known for his great works in the genre, such as Knock at the Cabin with Rupert Grint, The Sixth Sense with Bruce Willis and Split with James McAvoy.

Gael García Bernal’s supernatural thriller shines at Max worldwide

Old is the movie starring Gael García Bernal that is in the world ranking of the most watched. Although in many countries it is on Netflix, in the United States it is available on HBO’s platform, Max.

The story follows a family who go on a tropical vacation and discover that the secluded beach where they are staying is causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives to a single day.

Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Aaron Pierre and Abbey Lee are among the other stars who make up the film’s cast. Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters co-wrote the screenplay with M. Night Shyamalan.