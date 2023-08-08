Matt Damon, known for making such iconic franchises as Jason Bourne, starred in one of the best-known and critically acclaimed supernatural sci-fi thrillers, which now belongs to Max‘s catalog.

The 2011 film was directed by George Nolfi, who also helmed such titles as The Bourne Ultimatum, The Banker and Ocean’s Twelve. The screenplay was written by Philip K. Dick and the filmmaker himself.

The 52-year-old actor’s actor, the story starred Emily Blunt, who already has plenty of experience in the field of action and supernatural events. Here, check out which title is trending…

The Adjustment Bureau ranked No. 2 worldwide on Max

Despite having been released in 2011, The Adjustment Bureau is still a classic of the supernatural genre. This week it was Max users who decided to play the title and make it the second most watched movie on the platform.

While many users from different countries have chosen it, the same didn’t happen in the United States. This is because the science fiction thriller doesn’t belong to the HBO’s catalog. Instead, it’s part of Freevee.

The story follows a man who glimpses the future that fate has planned for him and decides to fight for his own destiny. Fighting the powerful Adjustment Bureau through the streets of New York, he risks the greatness of his destiny to be with the only woman he has ever loved.

In addition to Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting) and Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada and A Quiet Place), the cast includes stars such as John Slattery, Shane McRae, Michael Kelly, Lisa Thoreson, Florence Kastriner and Phyllis MacBryde.