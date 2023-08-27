Max: The teen drama trending in the US you can watch if you like 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Millennials and Gen Z alike have been enjoying (ironically and unironically) the teen romantic drama ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ based on Jenny Han’s novels of the same name. The Prime Video series has been one of the most-watched on the platform, and it’s currently the number 1 show on the platform globally.

The series introduced newcomers Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, who have become household names after the massive success of the show. The story follows Belly (Tung), who gets involved in a love triangle with brothers, and her longtime friends, Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno).

While the love triangle is far from new, the series has captured the essence of what has made other teen shows thrive in the past. And one of them is currently trending in the US on Max. So, if you’re looking for another teen romance to root for, you could watch…

‘The Vampire Diaries’ is trending in the US on Max

If we talk about classic love triangles including brothers, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ will always come to mind. The series, based on the novels by American author L. J. Smith, follows teenager Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) who falls in love with vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

With eight seasons, this teen drama series was one of the most-followed shows of the past decade. It followed the trend of supernatural themes for teens, after the success of other projects such as Twilight and True Blood.

According to FlixPatrol, the series is currently the seventh most-watched show on Max in the United States. It’s behind other titles such as The Big Bang Theory, Games of Thrones, And Just Like That or Friends.