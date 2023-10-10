This week on Netflix, the most-watched film is “Fair Play,” an erotic thriller that’s been the talk of the Internet. Directed by Chloe Domont in her feature directorial debut, it stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich as a young couple whose relationship begins to unravel after an unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund firm.

The cast also includes Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Sebastian de Souza, Geraldine Somerville, and Patrick Fischler. After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, Netflix acquired distribution rights to the film for $20 million, following a bidding war involving half a dozen companies.

“Fair Play” has received acclaim for its handling of themes like gender politics and greed in the financial world, as well as for its direction and performances. If you’ve already seen it and are looking for a story with similar vibes, you won’t want to miss this series on Max.

‘Industry,’ a Gen-Z series that will remind you of Fair Play

“Industry” is a television drama series crafted by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, and it’s a collaborative US-UK production. The series revolves around a group of young graduates vying for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank based in London.

What sets this series apart is its extensive ensemble cast, featuring talents like Marisa Abela, Myha’la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, and Alex Alomar Akpobome. While some other cast members make occasional appearances, this core group carries the narrative.

When it comes to critical reception, the first season holds a respectable approval rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, drawing from 38 reviews. However, the second season shines even brighter with a remarkable 96% approval rating, gathered from 25 reviews.

Critics on the website correctly point out that in its impressive second season, “Industry” skillfully combines finance jargon with sharp dialogue. It explores the challenges of unmet goals and loyalty, making the show even better.

Is there going to be a third season of Industry?

In October 2022, HBO officially renewed the series for a third season. Despite ongoing labor disputes in Hollywood, such as the writers’ strike (which concluded after the Writers Guild of America ratified a new contract) and the actors’ strike (which is still ongoing), production continued smoothly. This is because the show’s cast and crew are operating under the UK-based union Equity. As a result, the next season is expected to be released next year.