It could be said that Jennifer Lawrence is currently in one of her best moments, especially after having released several titles. One of them is a comedy that joined the Max catalog some time ago and has already become the most-watched.

The platform updated its ranking of the most chosen movies by users early this morning, and Flix Patrol confirmed that the production has managed to dominate the list, occupying the Top 1 spot worldwide.

The coming-of-age film was directed by Gene Stupnitsky from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Phillips. The project received generally positive reviews from the specialized press. Here, check out which one it is…

No Hard Feelings is the most-watched movie on Max worldwide

No Hard Feelings is the comedy that triumphed this year, becoming a favorite among audiences and fans of the genre. It is currently the most-watched on the HBO platform, Max, and holds the top spot on the worldwide Top list.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can only be viewed through Netflix.

The comedy follows Maddie, who finds herself on the verge of losing her house, but discovers an interesting job posting where she will have to transform an introverted 19-year-old before the summer is over or die trying.

Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kyle Mooney, Hasan Minhaj, Jordan Mendoza and Amalia Yoo are the ones bringing the main characters to life.