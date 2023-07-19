Since HBO made big changes to its streaming platform, which is now titled Max, there have been some great titles in the catalog. However, it is one of the most popular classics that has established itself as the most watched movie worldwide.

The story debuted on the big screen in 2007 and managed to gross almost a billion at the box office, being one of the most successful of the saga. It was the fifth installment and one of the most anticipated.

Many fans and readers who have followed the release of the books over the years consider it one of the best of all time. Here, check out which movie ranks number 1 in the top 10…

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is Max’s most-watched film

Harry Potter is one of the most popular franchises of all time and one of the highest grossing worldwide. Now the fifth installment, The Order of the Phoenix, has established itself as Max‘s most watched film, ranking #1.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Michael Gambon, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane and Alan Rickman are the actors who played the main characters in the film directed by David Yates.

It is not only available on the HBO platform, but is also part of the Peacock and Fubo catalog, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

The story once again follows Harry and his inner circle. Lord Voldemort has returned, but the Ministry of Magic is doing everything it can to prevent the magical world from learning the truth, including the appointment of Dolores Umbridge as the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts.