Max has a new Mexican-origin series that has captivated users and become the most-watched title worldwide in the Top 10, competing with other titles like And Just Like That with Sarah Jessica Parker and Adventure Time.

It’s a series created by Cris Morena, an Argentine producer known for being responsible for popular titles like Teen Angels and Floricienta. The episodes were written by Ramiro Lehkuniec.

One of the supervisors for the first season was David Mejía Santamaría, who held the position for three episodes. In total, the series has 13 episodes. Here, check out the new foreign production that is trending…

I Love You, and It Hurts is the most-watched series on Max worldwide

I Love You, and It Hurts is the new most-watched series on Max worldwide, topping the ranking list in different countries. The first season came to an end on September 7th, and it’s not yet clear if there will be a second season.

The story follows Juan Gris, a rapper who must contend with the gentrification of his neighborhood, and Lola, the daughter of the owner of the construction company threatening the neighborhood. But when they meet, they connect through music.

Jorge Salinas, Marco de la O, Erika de la Rosa, Roberto Aguilar, Mar Sordo, César Díaz, Heider Moreno, María José Vargas, Ana Celeste, Nicolás Haza and Daniela Martinez are some of the main actors who make up the cast of the show.