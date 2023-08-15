Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci teamed up in 2022 to create one of the most anticipated biographical films of the year. They not only paid tribute to a music icon but also remembered the legacy she left behind after her passing.

Kasi Lemmons (The Silence of the Lambs) is the one who directed the project and worked behind the scenes, while Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything) was responsible for adapting the screenplay for the big screen.

Max is currently holding the title in their catalog. The movie has managed to become the most-watched globally this week. It’s not surprising, but it’s noteworthy that it has become a trend again.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is Max’s most-watched movie worldwide

I Wanna Dance with Somebody generated significant hype before its big-screen debut last year. Despite not having extensive advertising, the movie managed to make it onto the list of the best titles of the year.

This week, the biopic has not only resurged as a trend but also the Max users have made it the most-watched globally once again. It was competing with Elvis with Austin Butler, but managed to surpass it in the top 10 rankings.

The story follows the joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. It tracks her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Moses Ingram, Lance A. Williams, Tamara Tunie, Clarke Peters, Daniel Washington, JaQuan Malik Jones and Kris Sidberry make up the cast of the movie.