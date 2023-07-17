Max: This sci-fi action thriller is the most watched movie on the platform in the US

Amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which has been prompted by studios not offering a fair deal to either writers and actors, dark times loom over the entertainment industry. While many upcoming projects have been halted, it can be a good time to discover movies and series.

Max, known before as HBO Max, now combines the best from the streamer with “lifestyle” content such as documentaries, true-crime series and reality shows. However, you can still find some interesting movies to watch.

While big blockbusters such as The Batman and Avatar: The Way of Water made it into the Top 10 list, the movie that has the number 1 spot in the most-watched list on the platform is this horror adventure film. Here, check it out more.

The Meg, the most-watched horror film on Max in the US

The most watched movie on Max in the US is ‘The Meg,’ according to FlixPatrol. In the film, “A deep sea submersible pilot revisits his past fears in the Mariana Trench, and accidentally unleashes the seventy foot ancestor of the Great White Shark believed to be extinct.”

The movie stars Jason Statham, Ruby Rose, Jessica McNamee, Robert Taylor, Rainn Wilson, Li Bingbing, and Cliff Curtis. It was first released in 2018, and it received mixed reviews from critics.

However, it was a box office success with grossings of $530 million worldwide. It is loosely based on the 1997 novel Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten, and it inspired a sequel ‘The Meg 2: The Trench’ which will come out this summer (August 3rd).