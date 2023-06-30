Max: This spin-off is the platform's most watched series one week after its premiere

Since HBO became simply Max, the catalog was redesigned and some titles left the platform. However, one of the most popular spin-offs premiered its second season and became the most watched series worldwide.

The show is the brainchild of Michael Patrick King and Darren Star. The episodes have not yet finished premiering, as they are being released once a week, as many other titles have decided to do.

In total it will have 14 episodes and the next one will take place on July 6. Sarah Jessica Parker is one of the stars that is part of the production team, as she is one of the executive producers.

And Just Like That… is Max’s most watched series, surpassing The Idol

The second season of And Just Like That… premiered on June 22 and has already surpassed The Idol as the most watched series on the platform worldwide. The new episodes are led by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Before the second part of the Sex and the City spin-off was released, it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall will have a small cameo, although she will not personally cross paths with any of the main actresses.

The story follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.