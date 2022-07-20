Maya Hawke, known for her role as Robin in Stranger Things, and Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in Riverdale, will team up for the upcoming Netflix dark comedy “Do Revenge.” Here, check out the release date, cast and plot of the film.

Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes will star together in an upcoming dark comedy on Netflix, “Do Revenge,” which will also have a cameo from Games of Thrones’ Sophie Turner. The film was written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who helmed the hit “Someone Great.”

In a new interview with ELLE.com, Robinson revealed that she had an idea of deconstructing the “high school movie” by making it Hitchcockian. “We backwards-engineered this story of revenge off of: What would it be like to take the fun, thrillery stakes of a Hitchcock movie and put it in high school?” she told.

According to the director, she wanted to make a story with characters that could be both the villains and heroes. “And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colors of adolescence,” she said to the outlet. So, here, check out what you need to know about this film.

‘Do Revenge’: What is the movie about?

The story will follow Drea (Mendes), who is seeking revenge from her boyfriend after he leaked her sex tape. She will pair with Eleanor (Hawke) who is also a pariah in the school after a girl started a rumor saying she tried to hold her down and kiss her. Both of them will form an unexpected alliance to help each other with their dirty work.

Do Revenge: Release date

The dark comedy is set to hit Netflix on September 16, 2022. The movie was filmed at the same time Hawke was working on the fourth season of Stranger Things because the director didn’t want anyone else to get the role. So, they moved the film from Los Angeles to Atlanta, according to an interview with ELLE.

Who is in ‘Do Revenge’? Cast and characters

While Mendes plays Drea, who is described as a “queen B”, Hawke is a transfer student named Eleonor. According to the director, she chose both of them in just a few seconds in their respective auditions. However, the rest of the cast consists of other well-known names:

Euphoria’s Austin Abrams as Drea’s ex Max

Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe as Drea’s BFF Tara

Outer Banks’ Jonathan Daviss as Max’s friend Elliot

Ms. Marvel’s Rish Shah as Russ

Love, Victor’s Ava Capri as Carissa

Maia Reficco from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as Montana

Aleca & Katie’s Paris Berelc as Meghan

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always’ Talia Ryder as Gabbi.