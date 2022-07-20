Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes will star together in an upcoming dark comedy on Netflix, “Do Revenge,” which will also have a cameo from Games of Thrones’ Sophie Turner. The film was written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who helmed the hit “Someone Great.”
In a new interview with ELLE.com, Robinson revealed that she had an idea of deconstructing the “high school movie” by making it Hitchcockian. “We backwards-engineered this story of revenge off of: What would it be like to take the fun, thrillery stakes of a Hitchcock movie and put it in high school?” she told.
According to the director, she wanted to make a story with characters that could be both the villains and heroes. “And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colors of adolescence,” she said to the outlet. So, here, check out what you need to know about this film.
‘Do Revenge’: What is the movie about?
The story will follow Drea (Mendes), who is seeking revenge from her boyfriend after he leaked her sex tape. She will pair with Eleanor (Hawke) who is also a pariah in the school after a girl started a rumor saying she tried to hold her down and kiss her. Both of them will form an unexpected alliance to help each other with their dirty work.
Do Revenge: Release date
The dark comedy is set to hit Netflix on September 16, 2022. The movie was filmed at the same time Hawke was working on the fourth season of Stranger Things because the director didn’t want anyone else to get the role. So, they moved the film from Los Angeles to Atlanta, according to an interview with ELLE.
Who is in ‘Do Revenge’? Cast and characters
While Mendes plays Drea, who is described as a “queen B”, Hawke is a transfer student named Eleonor. According to the director, she chose both of them in just a few seconds in their respective auditions. However, the rest of the cast consists of other well-known names:
Euphoria’s Austin Abrams as Drea’s ex Max
Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe as Drea’s BFF Tara
Outer Banks’ Jonathan Daviss as Max’s friend Elliot
Ms. Marvel’s Rish Shah as Russ
Love, Victor’s Ava Capri as Carissa
Maia Reficco from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as Montana
Aleca & Katie’s Paris Berelc as Meghan
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always’ Talia Ryder as Gabbi.