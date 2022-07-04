Maya Hawke is most known for her role as Robin Buckley in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. However, she is also a singer and model. Check out more facts about her such as her parents, projects, net worth and more.

During the run of Stranger Things, which will have a fifth and final season, the series has engaged audiences not only due to their good dose of suspense and humor, but also thanks to the introduction of many great characters that connect with the audience and one of them is Robin Buckley, portrayed by Maya Hawke.

Robin, Steve’s best friend, appeared for the first time in Season 3 as one of the workers at a local ice-cream parlor. Maya Hawke and Joe Keery’s chemistry has been praised by fans and critics, and their interactions are regarded as one of the best elements of the show.

Hawke even won a Saturn Award for best supporting actress for playing Robin, but she has also other projects confirmed as she will be appearing in Bradley Cooper's biographical film about Leonard Bernstein, Maestro. If you want to know more about her, check out her profile.

How old is Maya Hawke?

Maya Hawke was born on July 8, 1998, meaning she is going to be 24 years old. According to her Wikipedia page, Hawke has dyslexia but that encouraged her to pursue an artistic career. She studied in Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, as well as one year toward a BFA in acting in Julliard.

Who are Maya Hawke’s parents?

If the last name sounds familiar or you think you have seen Maya Hawke before, that’s because of her famous parents: actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Thurman and Hawke started a romantic relationship when they met on the set of Gattaca (1997). Then, they married in May 1998, and divorced in 2005.

How much is Maya Hawke’s worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hawke’s net worth is $3 million. Besides starring in Stranger Things, Hawke has modeled for several brands such as Calvin Klein and AllSaints. She also has appeared in movies such as Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “Mainstream,” “Human Capital,” and the BBC miniseries adaptation of Little Women as Jo March, which was her acting debut.

Maya Hawke’s singing career

However, Hawke is also a singer and her first solo album “Blush” was released in 2020. The singles were “By Myself” and “Coverage”. She has already announced that her second album, "Moss," is going to be released on September 23, 2022.