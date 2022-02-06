No actor wants to miss the chance of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest buzz connect Anne Hathawat to a secret project. Here, check out what we know.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still in expansion, with TV series and new movies being produced for the upcoming years, including Moon Knight and the season 2 of Loki. But there are still many superheroes and villains who haven’t been adapted for the big screen and now it seems that the studio is in talks with Anne Hathaway for a major role.

Hathaway is not a stranger when it comes to superhero movies, as she portrayed Seline Kyle/Catwoman in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012), the third installment in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. And she wouldn’t be the only actor of those films to change DC for the Marvel lane.

Christian Bale, who famously interpreted Bruce Wayne, will also appear in the next Thor movie as Gorr. Tom Hardy, who played Bane, is now Venom in the Sony/Marvel latest collaboration. Here, check out what role Anne Hathaway could take in the MCU.

Report: Anne Hathaway in talks for a MCU role

The Oscar winner has done everything from teen movies, to comedies, to dramas. And now it seems she will become a new superhero… Or supervillain. According to Giant Freakin Robot, the 39-year-old interpreter would have already completed conversations with Kevin Feige's company and would be preparing to give life to a role in the MCU.

While the role she would play is unknown, the theories have started and fans are already speculating. With the next Spider-Man movie in the works, it’s been speculated that she could take the role of Felicity Hardy/Black Cat in an alternate universe. However, there were also rumors that connected the character to Anya-Taylor Joy, who is the same age as Tom Holland.

The idea could be still possible if she would be involved in a possible universe alongside Andrew Garfield, who is 38, as Peter Parker. Other theory is that she could become Sue Storm in the next, highly-anticipated, reboot of the Fantastic Four, which could also have John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic.