Despite all the controversies that Jonathan Majors has been involved in lately, he has won the heart of one of the most prolific actresses in the Hollywood industry, Maegan Good. Apparently, the two have been romantically involved for some time.

The Marvel and Creed III actor is facing assault and harassment charges, which were filed by one of his ex-girlfriends earlier this year. TMZ reported that the new couple was spotted attending a movie theater together in Los Angeles. This has caused several contradictory opinions, especially among fans of the actress.

Neither of the two involved have made any comment on the recent relationship or their stroll through the Alama Drafthouse. While the media waits for the reps to declare what’s going on between the stars, check out all about Good…

Meagan Good’s age and family

Meagan Monique Good, known as Meagan Good, was born August 8, 1981 in Panorama city. She grew up in Los Angeles and is currently 41 years old. Her father is police officer Leondis “Leon” Good and her mother is Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, who has worked as an administrator. The actress confessed that her maternal grandmother is Jewish and has African ancestry.

Meagan Good’s love life

Although she is currently in a relationship with Jonathan Majors, this is not the first time she has dated a well-known man. In April 2012, she got engaged to her boyfriend, DeVon Franklin.

The two started dating in 2011 and a year later they tied the knot in Malibu. However, in December 2021 they went their separate ways and announced their divorce, which took place six months later.

Meagan Good’s net worth

The star has a fortune of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This has been the result of her different jobs in the film industry and her sponsorships with big brands. As for her real estate, in September 2022 she bought a house for $2.8 million in Hollywood Hills.

Meagan Good’s movies and TV shows

Movies

Friday as Girl #2

The Secret Life of Girls as Kay

Biker Boyz as Tina

The Cookout as Brittany

Saw V as Luba Smith

The Unborn as Romy

Jumping the Broom as Blythe

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues as Linda Jackson

Think Like a Man Too as Mya

The Intruder as Annie Russell

Shazam! as Darla Dudley

Monster Hunter

TV Shows