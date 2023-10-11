Meet the Cast of The Iron Claw: Who is Harris Dickinson, and Where Have You Seen Him Before?

One of this year’s most anticipated movies is ‘The Iron Claw,’ a biopic delving into the Von Erich family. The film’s first trailer, set to be released on December 22, has already sparked excitement among fans eagerly anticipating it, thanks in no small part to its exceptional cast.

The movie features acclaimed actors like Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, Holt McCallany, and Maura Tierney. Among these well-established talents, there’s another member of the cast who, despite several years in the industry, is still considered a rising star: Harris Dickinson.

Dickinson, a British actor born in London in 1996, has made notable appearances in both television and film. This year could mark a significant breakthrough for him, as he is also starring in the well-received comedy-drama ‘Scrapper,’ currently showing in theaters. If you’re interested in exploring some of his previous work available for streaming, here are a few of his films.

Harris Dickinson’s Films to Stream

Beach Rats (2017)

Available for streaming on: Directv, Cinemax

In this coming-of-age drama, Harris gained recognition for his lead role as a young man exploring his sexuality in Brooklyn, New York. The film also stars Madeline Weinstein and Kate Hodge.

The King’s Man (2021)

Available for rent/purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV

In this spy comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film serves as the third installment of the franchise and as a prequel. An independent intelligence agency must thwart a group’s plans to incite a new war.

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Available for streaming on: Hulu

Directed by Ruben Östlund, the film follows Carl and Yaya, a couple of influencers invited to a luxury cruise ship alongside a group of out-of-touch wealthy people. The situation takes an unexpected turn when a brutal storm hits the ship.

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Available for streaming on: Netflix

Harris appears alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith in this crime thriller. The story follows Kya, a young woman who grew up alone in the perilous marshlands of North Carolina and is accused of murdering a local football star (played by Harris). She must prove her innocence.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

Available for streaming on: Disney+

In this sequel to the classic story retelling, Harris plays Prince Phillip (replacing Brenton Thwaites from the first film) and stars alongside Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie. Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville also make appearances.