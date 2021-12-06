Clayton Echard is ready to find his true love in the next season of The Bachelor 2022. Here, find out everything you need to know about the Season 26's leading man: age, job, family and more!

Meet the new Bachelor 2022: Everything you need to know about Season 26’s leading man Clayton Echard

With season 18 of The Bachelorette almost coming to an end, it’s almost time to watch a new Bachelor try to find true love again. The 26th season of the show will be premiering in January and it’s time to really meet the new leading man: Clayton Echard. You can watch both shows on fuboTV (free trial).

While Echard being The Bachelor 2022 hasn’t been exactly a secret, since it has been reported since November, ABC confirmed his appointment a week ago. If you have been watching The Bachelorette, you’ll know that Echard was first part of the contestants for Michelle Young’s heart but things didn’t work out and he was eliminated on a date during the sixth episode.

After not receiving the rose, Echard opened up about what he learned and it was clear that he really wanted to fall in love, so it seems like producers wanted to give him a second chance. With the basics cover, you can find out more about the new Bachelor such as his job, age, family and more, here.

How old is Clayton Echard?

Clayton Echard is 28 years old. He was born on April 29, 1993 in Eureka, Missouri. According to ABC’s press release, he grew up in the “idyllic suburbs of St. Louis”, with his parents and his brothers Nate and Patrick.

Clayton Echard: Career and job

Echard attended University of Missouri, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in health science and minored in Spanish and business. He’s been working as a medical sales representative, but according to ABC, he’s “embarking on his MBA with the intention of starting his own business.”

Hobbies: Football, fitness and freestyling

A look at his Instagram page, and it’s clear that Clayton Echard is a really fit guy. He played football as a defensive lineman in high school and college, and he had a very brief NFL run with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. Interestingly enough, he was also a freestyle champion in 2015.

Family: parents and brothers

No wonder why Clayton wants to settle down and have a family, as “his parents, Brian and Kelly, have been married for 29 years”. He’s the oldest of three brothers. And, according to his Insta feed, they are all pretty close!