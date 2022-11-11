Mega Millions Lottery's drawing results and winning numbers have already been set. Read along to find out the drawing results for the Friday, November 11, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's drawing.

The Mega Millions Lottery takes place two times a week, more specifically the drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday. It takes place in Florida, at 11:00 PM (ET). For today, Friday, November 11 Mega Millons’ results and winning numbers are here.

This two times a week drawing gives those who choose to participate in it the opportunity to win a huge prize. The cost of participating is only two dollars per ticket, so everyone can take part of it. Something very important about the Mega Millions Lottery is that the jackpot figure rises until someone takes it.

Also, the rules are quite simple. You are only required to choose five numbers in the 1-70 range along with an extra Mega Ball from 1-25. There are other available possibilities depending on the region too. For example, there is a feature called Megaplier that costs one extra dollar. You can play Just the Jackpot Plays as well for three more dollars.

Friday, November 11, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 1-5-17-37-70 and the Mega Ball number was 22. The estimated jackpot this time was 189 million dollars, so there was a lot at stake. According to Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million. About the overall odds of winning any prize, that’s 1 in 24.9.

Those lucky customers that win the ultimate prize could choose to receive it as an annuity. That means you would receive 30 installments in a 29-year period. For this Mega Millions Lottery's drawing specifically, the cash prize value was worth $91-million-dollars. Although that, of course, is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.