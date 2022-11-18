Mega Millions Lottery's drawing results and winning numbers have been set. Check out the drawing results for the Friday, November 18, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to know if you won.

The Mega Millions Lottery is an event that takes place two times a week, more precisely the drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday. It takes place in Florida, at 11:00 PM (ET), so now it’s time for the new results. For today, Friday, November 18, 2022, the Mega Millons’ results and winning numbers are here.

Everyone can take part in it since the cost of participating is only two dollars per ticket. One very important thing about the Mega Millions Lottery is that the jackpot grows until someone takes it. The other key detail is how easy it is to play.

Customers have to choose five numbers between 1-70 with an extra Mega Ball going from 1 to 25. There is also an extra feature called Megaplier that costs one extra dollar, but that is only optional. One other opportunity is to go with the Just the Jackpot Plays for three more dollars.

Friday, November 18, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 2-38-14-16-66 and the Mega Ball number was 9. The estimated jackpot was 238 million dollars. According to Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Those who win the ultimate prize can choose to receive it as an annuity. That means they would receive 30 installments in a 29-year period. For this Mega Millions Lottery's drawing, the cash prize value was worth $119.1 million. Although that, of course, is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.