The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing results and winning numbers have been revealed. Find out the drawing results for the Friday, November 25, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to check out if you got a prize.

Every Tuesday and Friday the Mega Millions Lottery drawsing takes place. This two times a week event happens in Florida, at 11:00 PM (ET), which means it’s time to know the new results. For today, Friday, November 25, 2022 the Mega Millons’ winning numbers are here.

Those who want to participate only have to choose five numbers between 1-70 with an extra Mega Ball going from 1 to 25. There is also a feature called Megaplier that costs one extra dollar, although that one is optional. The other opportunity is to go with the Just the Jackpot Plays for three more dollars.

Everyone can be a part of it since each ticket costs just two dollars. One meaningful thing about the Mega Millions Lottery is that the jackpot grows until someone takes it. That is why the potential prize is so impressive right now.

Friday, November 25, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 31-46-54-29-67 and the Mega Ball number was 18. The estimated jackpot was 284 million dollars. The odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Mega Million’s site. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

The people that win the prize can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would receive 30 installments in a 29-year period. For this Mega Millions Lottery's drawing, the cash prize value was worth $144.8 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.