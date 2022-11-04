If you are eager to know how the Mega Millions Lottery's drawing went, you don’t have to wait anymore because the winning numbers are here. Find out all the drawing results for Friday, November 4, 2022, up next.

The Mega Millions Lottery gets center stage twice a week with huge prizes to be claimed. Those drawings take place in Florida and it’s always on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the time being set at 11:00 PM (ET). One great advantage of it appears in the cost of participating, since each ticket only costs two dollars. Today, Friday, November 4, 2022, Mega Millons’ results and winning numbers were set.

Something very important to note about the Mega Millions’ prize is that it never stops growing. Only when a lucky participant takes home the big jackpot is when the count restarts. Another advantage is how easy to understand the rules are. You just need to choose five numbers in the 1-70 range along with an extra Mega Ball from 1-25.

There is an extra feature called Megaplier that costs one extra dollar, but is not available in every location. You would have to check out if it is allowed in your area. You can also play Just the Jackpot Plays as well, for three more dollars. The regions covered by Mega Millions are plenty, given tickets are sold in 45 States across the United States, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

Friday, November 4, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 20-55-59-2-47 and the Mega Ball number was 19. For today, the estimated jackpot was 119 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those lucky ones that get to win the prize can choose to receive it as an annuity. That means you would receive 30 installments in a 29-year period. For this Mega Millions Lottery's drawing specifically, the cash prize value was worth around 59.1 million dollars. Although that, of course, is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.