Every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) the Mega Millions’ drawing takes place in Florida. This two times a week drawing gives people the possibility of winning a huge price, but the cost of participating is only two dollars per ticket. For today, Friday, October 28 Mega Millons’ results and winning numbers are here.

The area covered by Mega Millions is wide, since tickets are sold in 45 States across the US, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Although not every place has this option, there are also other available possibilities. For example, there is one called Megaplier that costs one extra dollar. You can play Just the Jackpot Plays as well for three more dollars.

One important thing about the Mega Millions’ price is that it continues rising until someone takes it. The rules are quite simple. You just have to choose five numbers in the 1-70 range along with an extra Mega Ball from 1-25.

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 18-53-31-4-69 and the Mega Ball number was 7. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those lucky ones that get to win the prize can choose to receive it as an annuity. That means you would receive 30 installments in a 29-year period. For this Mega Millions Lottery's drawing specifically, the cash prize value is worth $10-million-dollars. Although that, of course, is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.