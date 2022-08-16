It's time to find out if you have won tonight's $82-million-dollar Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played 2 times a week on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results are set. Check if you have won the millionaire prize right below.

Mega Millions tickets are 2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. If the player wants do the Megaplier, it costs 1 extra dollarper play. And 3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions' drawing had five $10,000 winners. Therefore, the prize has increased by 17 million dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Mega Millions Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 33-35-41-45-51 and the Mega Ball number is 1. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.