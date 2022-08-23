Mega Millions Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are drawn for tonight. Check the Tuesday, August 23, 2022 drawing results right below.

The Mega Millions drawings are played on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) every week. Today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing winning numbers are drawn. Check if you have won tonight's $118-million-dollar Mega Millions Lottery prize.

For tickets, check out any convenience store in 45 US states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Those Mega Millions Lottery tickets are a $2-dollar-per-play. If the customer wants to play for the Megaplier, it costs $1-dollar extar per play and, $3-dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions Lottery prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Friday's Mega Millions drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner. Therefore, the prize has increased by an estimated amount of $17-million-dollars. Players must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70, adding an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Mega Millions Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 3-5-47-48-67 and the Mega Ball number is 7. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.