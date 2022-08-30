Mega Millions Lottery winning numbers are drawn for tonight. Check out drawing results for Tuesday, 30, 2022 right below.

It's time to find out if you have won tonight's $153-million-dollar Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played on a weekly basis. The drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results are set. Check if you have won the millionaire prize right below.

Mega Millions Lottery tickets are $2-dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. If the player wants do the Megaplier, it costs 1 extra dollar per play. And 3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions drawing had four $10,000 winners. Therefore, the prize has increased by $18-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tueday night’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 2-38-55-57-65 and the Mega Ball number is 17. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. Both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.