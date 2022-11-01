Mega Millions Lottery's drawing results and winning numbers are set for tonight. Find out the drawing results for the Tuesday, November 1, 2022 drawing.

It's time to find out if you have won tonight's $87-million dollar Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played 2 times a week. Each on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results and winning numbers are finally revealed.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the player wants play the Megaplier, it costs 1 extra dollar per play. And $3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Friday's Mega Millions drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner, and 14 people who won $10,000. So, the prize has increased by $23-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 9-17-15-5-16 and the Gold Mega Ball number is 25. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the $87-million-dollar prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.