The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing results and winning numbers have already been released. Check out the results for the Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's drawing.

The Mega Millions Lottery is a two times a week event that gives away a lot of money. Each drawing occurs in Florida both on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 PM (ET), so now it’s time to see if you were lucky enough to get a prize. For today, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Mega Millons’ results and winning numbers will be here.

The cost of each ticket is only two dollars in order to allow everyone to participate in it. A big advantage of this game is that the figure of the jackpot continues growing until someone wins it. That’s why there is so much money at stake in every drawing that takes place.

Those are interested only have to choose five numbers between 1-70 along with an extra one called Mega Ball that goes from 1-25. There is a feature called Megaplier that costs one extra dollar, although it’s only optional. The other possibility is something known as Just the Jackpot Plays for three more dollars.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 6-28-46-19-61 and the Mega Ball number was 18. The estimated jackpot for today was 207 million dollars. The odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to Mega Million’s site.

The customers that win the ultimate prize might choose to receive it as an annuity. That means they would receive 30 installments in a 29-year period. For this Mega Millions Lottery's drawing specifically, the cash prize value was worth $102.8-million-dollars.