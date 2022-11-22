Mega Millions Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set for tonight. Find out the drawing results for the Tuesday, November 22, 2022.It is for an estimate jackpot of $259 million dollars

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $259-million-dollar Mega Millions Lottery’s prize have been revealed. Each Mega Millions Lottery drawing takes place two times a week. So, each Tuesday, and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) there is new winning numbers for the Mega Millions' Drawing. Check out here if you have the ticket with the winning numbers for the Mega Millions Lottery drawing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California. Also in the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the customer wants play the Megaplier, it costs $1 dollar extra per play. And $3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner and 14 people won $10,000. So, the prize has increased by $21 million dollars. Players must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 23-43-13-24-25 and the Mega Ball number is 2. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. Tonight's cash prize value is worth an estimate $131.4 Million dollars.