Here, you will find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Mega Millions Lottery Drawing for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. It is for an estimate jackpot of $154 million dollars.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $154-million-dollar Mega Millions Lottery’s prize have been revealed. Each Mega Millions Lottery drawing takes place two times a week. So, each Tuesday, and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) there are new winning numbers for the Mega Millions' Drawing. Check out here if you have the ticket with the winning numbers for the Mega Millions Lottery drawing on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California. Also in the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the player wants play the Megaplier, it costs 1 extra dollar per play. And $3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

Each time there’s a new drawing, the Mega Millions' prize increases depending on the people who won in the last drawing. For this Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, the money prize has increased by $35 million dollars. In fact, last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing had two $1-million-dollar winners, as well as 14 people who won $10,000. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 5-13-29-38-59. and the Gold Mega Ball number is 23. Tonight's MegaPlier is 4. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the prize may choose to receive money as an annuity, meaning to be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full the $74.7-million-dollar cash prize. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.