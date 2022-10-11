Mega Millions Lottery's winning numbers are drawn for tonight. Find out here the drawing results for the Tuesday, October 11, 2022 drawing.

Tonight, Tuesday October 11, 2022 Mega Millions' winning numbers and lottery results have been drawn. In fact, the Mega Millions Lottery drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). The drawing is for an estimate of $445-million-dollar prize.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S.states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the customer wants to play the Megaplier, it costs an extra $1 dollar per play. And $3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

For every drawing, the prize increases depeding on the last drawing results. For example, last Friday's drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner, and thirteen $10,000 winners. So, the prize has increased by $35-million-dollars in total. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 Mega Millions Winning Numbers and Lottery Results

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 3-11-13-38-7 and the Mega Ball number is 1. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the prize may choose to receive money as an annuity, meaning to be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full the $226-million-dollar cash prize. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.