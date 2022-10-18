Mega Millions Lottery's drawing results and winning numbers are set for tonight. Find out the drawing results for the Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's drawing.

It's time to find out if you have won tonight's $20-million-dollar Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played 2 times a week. Each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) the drawings take place in Florida. Today, Tuesday October 18, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results and winning numbers are set.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2-dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the player wants play the Megaplier, it costs 1 extra dollar per play. As well as $3-dollars extra to play for the Just the Jackpot Plays. However, its only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions drawing had two $247-million-dollar winners, as well as two $1-million-dollar winners. Therefore, the prize has reset for $20-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers are: 15-20-44-67-1 and the Mega Ball number is 23. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity. Meaning, it will paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. For this Mega Millions Lottery's drawing, the cash prize value is worth $10-million-dollars. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.