The winning numbers for the Mega Millions Lottery's Drawing for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 have been drawn. Find out the lottery results right here.

The results for the Mega Millions Lottery's drawing are set. Mega Millions drawings are played each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's winning numbers and drawing results are for the $45-million-dollar prize.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2-dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California. Same in the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the player wants play the Megaplier, it costs 1 extra dollar per play. As well as $3-dollars extra to play for the Just the Jackpot Plays. However, its only available in certain jurisdictions.

For every Mega Millions Lottery's drawing, the prize increases depeding on the prizes won. For example, last Friday's drawing had five people who won $10,000 each. So, the prize has increased by $35-million-dollars in total. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 66-21-45-30-35 and the Gold Mega Ball number is 21. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the prize may choose to receive money as an annuity, meaning to be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full the $21.4-million-dollar cash prize. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.