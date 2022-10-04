Its time to find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Mega Millions Lottery Drawing for Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

The Mega Millions Lottery drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Tonight's winning numbers and results have been drawn. Find out if you won the Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's $380-million-dollar prize.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S.states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. If the customer wants to play the Megaplier, it costs an extra $1 dollar per play. And $3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The jackpot has increased by $25 million-dollars for tonight's Mega Millions drawing. As for the last Mega Millions Friday's drawing, there were eighteen $10,000 winners. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Mega Millions Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 18-33-15-25-38 and the Mega Ball number is 25. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win any prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.