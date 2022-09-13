Mega Millions Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are drawn for tonight. Check out Tuesday, September 13, 2022 drawing results right here. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

It's time to find out if you have won tonight's $231-million-dollar Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played 2 times a week. Each drawing takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results are set.

Mega Millions tickets are 2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. If the customer wants to play the Megaplier, it costs an extra $1 dollar per play. And $3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Friday's Mega Millions drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner, and three $10,000 winners. So, the prize has increased by $21-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 14-25-38-59-64 and the Mega Ball number is 21. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the major prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.