Mega Millions Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are drawn for tonight. Check out Tuesday, September 20, 2022 final drawing results right below.

It's time to find out if you have won tonight's $277-million-dollar Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played 2 times a week, meaning on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Tuesday September 20, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results and winning numbers are set.

Mega Millions Lottery tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. If a customer wants play for the Megaplier, it costs an extra dollar per play. And $3 dollars extra to play the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions drawing had one $1-million-dollar winner, and eighteen $10,000 winners. So, the prize has increased by an estimate of $12 million dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra MegaBall number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 30-9-52-28-21 and the Mega Ball number is 10. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win any of tonight's prizes?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.