Here, you will find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Mega Millions Lottery Drawing for Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Each Mega Millions Lottery drawing takes place two times a week. These drawings take place on Turesday, and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have hit the Tuesday's September 27 Mega Millions Lottery's $325-million-dollar jackpot.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. If the customer wants to play the Megaplier, it costs an extra $1 dollar per play. And $3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

For tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has increased by $24-million-dollars. In fact, the last Friday's drawing had fourteen $10,000 winners. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers are: 51-8-43-24-14 and the Mega Ball number is 9. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the major prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.