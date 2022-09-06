Mega Millions Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are drawn for tonight. Check out the results for the Tuesday, September 6, 2022 drawing.

It's time to find out if you have won tonight's $191-million-dollar Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played on a weekly basis. The drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results are set. Check if you have won the millionaire prize right below.

Mega Millions Lottery tickets are $2-dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California; the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. If the player wants play the Megaplier drawing, it costs an extra $1-dollar per play. And $3-dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions drawing had eleven $10,000 winners. Therefore, the prize has increased by $22-million-dollars. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers are: 6-17-48-59-68 and the Mega Ball number is 2. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, to be paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or to be paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.