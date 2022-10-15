Megan Thee Stallion has become one of the most successful rappers of the world. Here, check out how much is her net worth thanks to her music career and other ventures.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has become a household name thanks to hits such as “Savage,” “Big Ole Freak,” “Body,” and “Hot Girls Summer.” And for the winner of three Grammys (including Best New Artist), her success also meant that her net worth has skyrocketed.

Megan, who graduated from Texas Southern University, had her big break in 2016, after she was the only woman rapper in the Houston cypher, a free-style session that features local artists. Her verse went viral, and in 2018, she landed her first record deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

However, 2020 became her year when she dropped “Savage” and the song became a viral hit on Tik Tok thanks to a dance challenge. As today, according to Seventeen, the song has been featured in over 17.4 million videos on the app. Then, the remix of the song with Beyoncé hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Check out how much she has earned so far.

Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth: How much has the rapper earned?

Since then, the rapper has collaborated with Cardi B and Dua Lipa, and has released two studio albums “Good News” and “Something For Thee Hotties.” With her feature with Cardi B, “WAP” she had her second No. 1 in the Hot 100 charts. In Spotify, she has a media of 28 million monthly listeners, being the #97 artists with the most streams on the platform.

Besides music, Megan Thee Stallion also has several deals with fashion and beauty brands such as Coach, Calvin Klein, Revlon and Fashion Nova. On the other hand, she has made several cameos in series such as “She-Hulk” and NBC series 2Good Girls as Onyx,” as well as being a judge for HBO Max’s reality competition show “Legendary.”

In 2021, she signed a deal with Netflix to create and produce original content. And in February, she announced that she will star in a A24 musical comedy, "F***** Identical Twins.” With all these business ventures, it’s not surprising that her net worth is estimated to be, according to Celebrity Net Worth, $8 million.