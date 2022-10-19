Before Meghan Markle established herself as the Duchess of Sussex, she was one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Here, check out her best works and where to watch them on streaming.

Meghan Markle wears the jobs she has done in the entertainment industry with much honor, except for one. During an episode of Paris Hilton's Archetypes podcast, the retired actress said that her stint on Deal or No Deal didn't turn out as expected and confessed that she quit because she was "reduced to a bimbo".

The now Duchess of Sussex appeared in 34 episodes of the show as the briefcase girl. She always felt grateful for the job as she tried to consolidate an acting career but didn't like feeling like an airhead and being there just for her beauty. So her discomfort led her to disassociate herself from the money contest.

She made her appearance there between 2006 and 2007, before landing her first big job in the series Suits in 2011. Seven years later she met Prince Harry and once they were married she decided to step away from acting altogether. Before the couple's royal wedding, Howie Mandel (host of Deal or No Deal) admitted that he didn't remember her time on the show.

Meghan Markle's best works: How and where to watch them

Movies

Remember Me (2010) – Available on HBO Max.

Still reeling from a heartbreaking family event and his parents’ subsequent divorce, Tyler Hawkins discovers a fresh lease on life when he meets Ally Craig, a gregarious beauty who witnessed her mother’s death. But as the couple draws closer, the fallout from their separate tragedies jeopardizes their love.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) – Available on Hulu.

Pinnacle records has the perfect plan to get their sinking company back on track: a comeback concert in LA featuring Aldous Snow, a fading rockstar who has dropped off the radar in recent years. Record company intern Aaron Green is faced with the monumental task of bringing his idol, out of control rock star Aldous Snow, back to LA for his comeback show.

Horrible Bosses (2011) – Available on HBO Max.

For Nick, Kurt and Dale, the only thing that would make the daily grind more tolerable would be to grind their intolerable bosses into dust. Quitting is not an option, so, with the benefit of a few-too-many drinks and some dubious advice from a hustling ex-con, the three friends devise a convoluted and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their respective employers… permanently.

Dysfunctional Friends (2012) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

A group of college friends are reunited after the death of their very successful friend. The will dictates that each person will receive a large sum of money if they can all successfully stay in his mansion for a week. If one person leaves, everyone forfeits the money.

Random Encounters (2013) – Available on Peacock.

What seems to be a chance encounter one day at a coffee shop leads to a full-fledged romance, but the couple must fight for their relationship to survive the craziness that is show business.

Elephant (2020) – Available on Disney+.

Disneynature’s Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestors’ footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.

Television

CSI: Miami – Available on Paramount+.

Follows Crime Scene Investigators working for the Miami-Dade Police Department as they use physical evidence, similar to their Las Vegas counterparts, to solve grisly murders. The series mixes deduction, gritty subject matter, and character-driven drama in the same vein as the original series in the CSI franchise, except that the Miami CSIs are cops first, scientists second.

Suits – Available on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.

While running from a drug deal gone bad, Mike Ross, a brilliant young college-dropout, slips into a job interview with one of New York City’s best legal closers, Harvey Specter. Tired of cookie-cutter law school grads, Harvey takes a gamble by hiring Mike on the spot after he recognizes his raw talent and photographic memory.

Castle – Available on Hulu.

After a serial killer imitates the plots of his novels, successful mystery novelist Richard “Rick” Castle receives permission from the Mayor of New York City to tag along with an NYPD homicide investigation team for research purposes.

General Hospital – Available on Hulu.

Families, friends, enemies and lovers experience life-changing events in the large upstate New York city of Port Charles, which has a busy hospital, upscale hotel, cozy diner and dangerous waterfront frequented by the criminal underworld.

90210 – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

Revolves around several students at the fictional West Beverly Hills High School, including new Beverly Hills residents Annie Wilson and Dixon Wilson. Their father, Harry Wilson, has returned from Kansas to his Beverly Hills childhood home with his family to care for his mother, former television and theater actress Tabitha Wilson, who has a drinking problem and clashes with his wife Debbie Wilson. Annie and Dixon struggle to adjust to their new lives while making friends and yet adhering to their parents’ wishes.

Deal or No Deal – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

A contestant must choose from 26 sealed briefcases containing a marker for various amounts of cash from one penny to $1 million. The player then eliminates the remaining 25 cases one by one. The chosen ones are opened and the amount of money inside revealed. After several cases are opened, the player is tempted by the Banker to accept an offer of cash in exchange for not continuing the game and possibly winning a larger sum of money.

Good Behavior – Available on Sling TV and Hulu.

Letty Dobesh is a thief and con artist fresh out of prison whose life is always one wrong turn and bad decision from implosions — just how she likes it. But when she overhears a hitman being hired to kill a man’s wife, she sets out to derail the job, launching her on a collision course with the killer, entangling them in a dangerous and seductive relationship.

When Sparks Fly – Available on fuboTV and Amazon Prime Video.

A big city journalist is sent back to her small hometown to write a Fourth of July story and discovers the life and love she left behind are exactly what she’s been missing.