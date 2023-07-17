Giulia Gwinn, a midfielder who plays for Bayern Munich was offered the chance to pose for Playboy prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup but did not take the magazine up on their offer according to the New York Post.

Gwinn has 33 caps and 3 goals for Germany and has played professionally since 2015 starting at SC Freiburg before moving in 2019 to the biggest club in Germany, both for the Women’s and Men’s game, Bayern Munich.

At Bayern, Gwinn has already won two Bundesliga titles, and now she is ready for the biggest stage in her career, the World Cup. While Playboy may have come calling, Gwinn’s priorities are on the soccer pitch.

Giulia Gwinn turns down Playboy

“Giulia Gwinn is not only an outstanding athlete, but also a beautiful young woman. So, a personality like her is naturally interesting for Playboy,” Florian Boitin, editor-in-chief and publisher of Playboy Germany, said in a to BILD.

While Gwinn turned down Playboy maybe the most famous soccer player to pose for a magazine was Shep Messing of the New York Cosmos, Messing posed nude for a photo spread in the December 1974 issue of Viva magazine, for which he was paid $5,000 ($30,000 in current dollar terms).

Messing was eventually dropped from the team, for which he was only paid $1,200 for the season and was traded due to his exposure in the magazine. Messing has joked that at the time the NASL and the Cosmos could not get any exposure and that by posing for VIVA he got the league and team more exposure than they could ask for.