On the last Monday of May, the United States observes Memorial Day to honor and mourn all the US military personnel who gave their lives while serving. As a federal holiday, there are many businesses that won’t be open.

Memorial Day is a time to remember the sacrifices made by those who have served the US, while also reflecting on the cost of war and to honor the courage and dedication of the military.

That’s why many people observe this day by visiting cemeteries and memorials to pay their respects, as well as parades and other public events. If you want to share a message with friends and family to convey the meaning of this day, you can check some below.

Quotes for 2023 Memorial Day

“The highest tribute to a soldier is not to remember him on the day he died, but to remember him each day to live by the ideals that he lived and died for.” – General Douglas MacArthur

“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes.” – Maya Angelou

“We must never forget those who have died for our freedom. They have paid the ultimate price, and we owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never repay.” – Ronald Reagan

“This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.” – Tamra Bolton

“As we set today aside to honor and thank our veterans, let us be mindful that we should do this every day of the year and not just one.” – Beth Pennington

“Memorial Day is a day to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It is a day to honor their courage, their dedication, and their sacrifice. We will never forget them.” – George W. Bush

“Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future.” – Elie Wiesel

“Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the cost of freedom. It is a time to remember those who have given their lives in service to our country. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never repay.” – Barack Obama