The countdown has begun and the wait will finally come to an end. It is time to celebrate and commemorate one of the most important holidays, which takes place on the last Monday of May. Memorial Day is a date that invites reflection and remembrance of all those soldiers who are not present today.

Streets will be painted in the colors of the flag and many homes will have different themed activities. Several cities will hold large parades, such as New York and Chicago. Another option is to immerse yourself in nature, either by going to the beach or having a visit to the National Park.

One of the most popular plans is to stay at home, organize a nice meal with family or friends and then make a big marathon of special movies for the occasion, such as Platoon from 1986 or Gallipoli from 1981. Here, check which are the 10 best ones and where to watch them online…

What are the best movies to watch during Memorial Day 2023?

Saving Private Ryan (1998) – Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.

Cast: Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore, Jeremy Davies, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg, Barry Pepper, Giovanni Ribisi, Dennis Farina, Ted Danson, Bryan Cranston, Nathan Fillion and Paul Giamatti.

As U.S. troops storm the beaches of Normandy, three brothers lie dead on the battlefield, with a fourth trapped behind enemy lines. Ranger captain John Miller and seven men are tasked with penetrating German-held territory and bringing the boy home.

Flags of our Fathers (2006) – Available on AMC+.

Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford, Adam Beach, Paul Walker, Barry Pepper, Alessandro Mastrobuono, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Jamie Bell, John Slattery, Melanie Lynskey and John Benjamin Hickey.

There were five Marines and one Navy Corpsman photographed raising the U.S. flag on Mt. Suribachi by Joe Rosenthal on February 23, 1945. This is the story of three of the six surviving servicemen – John ‘Doc’ Bradley, Pvt. Rene Gagnon and Pvt. Ira Hayes – who fought in the battle to take Iwo Jima from the Japanese.

Lone Survivor (2013) – Available on Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Cast: Dan Bilzerian, Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Ludwig, Ben Foster, Emile Hirsch, Eric Bana, Ali Suliman and Sammy Sheik.

Four Navy SEALs on a covert mission to neutralize a high-level Taliban operative must make an impossible moral decision in the mountains of Afghanistan that leads them into an enemy ambush. As they confront unthinkable odds, the SEALs must find reserves of strength and resilience to fight to the finish.

The Hurt Locker (2008) – Available on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Guy Pearce, Ralph Fiennes, Evangeline Lilly, David Morse, Christian Camargo and Joseph Fiennes.

During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.

The Tillman Story (2010) – Fubo, Kanopy, Tubi and Hoopla.

Cast: Josh Brolin, Russell Baer, Richard Tillman and more.

Pat Tillman never thought of himself as a hero. His choice to leave a multimillion-dollar football contract and join the military wasn’t done for any reason other than he felt it was the right thing to do.

The fact that the military manipulated his tragic death in the line of duty into a propaganda tool is unfathomable and thoroughly explored in Amir Bar-Lev’s riveting and enraging documentary.

We Were Soldiers (2002) – Available on Fubo and Paramount+.

Cast: Mel Gibson, Sam Elliott, Greg Kinnear, Madeleine Stowe, Chris Klein, Barry Pepper, Keri Russell, Jon Hamm, Desmond Harrington and Luke Benward.

The story of the first major battle of the American phase of the Vietnam War and the soldiers on both sides that fought it.

Black Hawk Down (2001) – Available on Netflix and Hoopla.

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Tom Sizemore, Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom, William Fichtner, Jason Isaacs, Ty Burrell, Sam Shepard, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ewen Bremner, Hugh Dancy and more.

When U.S. Rangers and an elite Delta Force team attempt to kidnap two underlings of a Somali warlord, their Black Hawk helicopters are shot down, and the Americans suffer heavy casualties, facing intense fighting from the militia on the ground.

Glory (1989) – Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Cast: Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, Jihmi Kennedy, Andre Braugher, Bob Gunton, Richard Riehle and more.

History of the 54th Massachusetts, the first regiment made up of black soldiers, which fought for the North in the American Civil War.

Courage Under Fire (1996) – Available on Hulu.

Cast: Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan, Matt Damon, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bronson Pinchot, Sean Astin, Scott Glenn, Regina Taylor, Seth Gilliam and more.

A US Army officer, who made a “friendly fire” mistake that was covered up, has been reassigned to a desk job. He is tasked to investigate a female chopper commander’s worthiness to be awarded the Medal of Honor. At first all seems in order. But then he begins to notice inconsistencies between the testimonies of the witnesses.

The Thin Red Line (1998) – Available on STARZ.

Cast: Nick Nolte, Jim Caviezel, Sean Penn, Adrien Brody, John Cusack, George Clooney, John C. Reilly, Woody Harrelson, John Travolta, Ben Chaplin, Jared Leto and more.

The story of a group of men, an Army Rifle company called C-for-Charlie, who change, suffer, and ultimately make essential discoveries about themselves during the fierce World War II battle of Guadalcanal.

It follows their journey, from the surprise of an unopposed landing, through the bloody and exhausting battles that follow, to the ultimate departure of those who survived.