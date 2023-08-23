Mercury Retrograde: What does it mean and how can it affect you?

While many don’t follow astrology very frequently, there are many others who engage in studying it and incorporating it into their daily routines. That’s why the fact that Mercury is retrograde is significant.

Many believe that when the planet Mercury enters apparent retrograde motion, it marks the beginning of a period of misfortune on Earth, as several media outlets, like the TIMES, reported.

A survey conducted by the National Science Foundation in 2014 stated that young people aged 18 to 24 show interest in and concern about planets, their rotations, and their potential energy impact on society.

When is it known that Mercury is retrograde?

Retrograde motion is when a planet appears, when observed from Earth, to move in the opposite direction. This is due to an optical illusion caused by differences in orbits. However, this is sometimes not visible to the naked eye, so astrologers take it upon themselves to communicate it.

What does it mean when Mercury is retrograde?

When Mercury is in this state, it means that a period of retrograde motion is about to begin. It’s a time of weakening in communication and logic, so it’s recommended to avoid impulsiveness and hasty decision-making.

For many, it can also indicate the need to finish matters at hand before starting new ones. This retrogradation happens every 3 months and will now take place between July 22 and September 3, in the constellation of Leo.

What happens when Mercury is retrograde?

Communication Issues

Technology Glitches

Travel Delays

Contractual Complications

Revisiting the Past

It is considered a good time to review ongoing projects, revise plans and reconsider decisions. As well as to be open to changes and adjustments, as it is crucial during this period.