Lionel Messi and his family are living a dream, a stark difference to his arrival in Paris where Messi was stuck in a hotel trying to get his life in order after not being able to continue at Barcelona.

Since his arrival at Inter Miami, it has all been positive, from a last second goal to a two goal performance in his second game. Messi is seeing the love Miami has to offer.

Now as Messi tries to settle in, he is house hunting with wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Boca Raton and the mansion they saw was out of this world.

The Messi’s mansion hunting

According to Goal, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were looking at a mansion located 25 minutes away from Inter Miami’s home ground and training facilities.

The exclusive mansion comes equipped with a golf putting green on the roof and the World Cup winner was caught taking a look at what could be his future rooftop. Messi and his family were photographed all smiles as they left the mansion and are still undecided as to which home will be the one.

Messi will be all business on Wednesday as Inter Miami play a crucial Leagues Cup round of 32 game against bitter rival Orlando City.