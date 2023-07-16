Lionel Messi was unveiled as new player of Inter Miami in an event on July 16th at the DRV PNK Stadium. Apart from the Argentinian, his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets was also unveiled. While Messi was the greatest star of the night, there were several celebrities in the event.

One of the famous names that couldn’t miss the event were David Beckham, who is part of the ownership of the team, as well as his wife Victoria Beckham, alongside his kids, including Harper. Another former player that was present was Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero.

However, there were other personalities such as singers Camilo and Evaluna Montaner, Ozuna, Tiago PZK and Paulo Londra (who were going to sign at the event), as well a Marc Anthony. However, he received welcome messages in a video by many great athletes and more stars.

Juan Del Potro, Alejandro Sanz and more welcome Messi to Miami

Besides the mentioned celebrities above, Inter Miami prepared a video with many other big bames such as singers Sebastian Yatra and Alejandro Sanz, sport stars Juan Martin Del Potro, Stephen Curry and Tom Brady; and even Miami’s mayor Francis Suarez.

Messi spoke and thanked David Beckham for “making everything smooth” for him. He also said that he expects he and the team can “make great things.” He will debut on Friday, July 21 against Cruz Azul.