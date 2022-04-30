The Met Gala 2022, which celebrates American fashion, will take place on Monday, May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York. Here, check out who the hosts are and which celebrities could attend.

Few events in fashion draw more attention than the Met Gala. This event, which has the purpose of raising funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is always star-studded and it’s considered the ‘Oscars of Fashion’, thanks to its strict dress code according to a theme.

The Met Gala usually takes place on the first Monday of May. However, last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event took place in September. This year’s theme is a continuation of last year’s: ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which will celebrate the Gilded Era and how fashion has evolved in the US.

However, being one of the most prestigious events of the year, not everyone can attend. The guest list has been carefully supervised by American Vogue editor in chief and the most powerful person in fashion, Anna Wintour. Here, check out how people can get an invite and who could be attending this year.

Met Gala 2022: Who is hosting this year?

Wintour, who also happens to be Artistic Director of Condé Nast and the Global Editorial Director of Vogue, always hosts the ceremony. However, she also selects designers or celebrities to co-host with her. This year, actors Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as the official co-chairs and hosts.

Met Gala 2022: How do you get an invitation?

While a charity event, the Met Gala is also an invitation only. According to The New York Times, invitations are typically based on a person’s status and Anna Wintour has the final say over every invitation, even when companies can buy entire tables at the event.

Rumored guests: Who is going to the Met Gala 2022?

According to a report from Goss.ie, about 400 guests are expected to attend the Met Gala this year. While the guest list is kept under wraps until the event itself, a report from The New York Post affirms that all the Kardashian-Jenner clan is expected to attend.

Goss.ie also reports that there are rumors of Dakota Johnson, Eileen Gu, Megan Thee Stallion, and newly married Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attending the red carpet. According to a report from CapitalFM, the Euphoria cast (without Zendaya), Harry Styles and Ariana Grande could also be seen in the event.